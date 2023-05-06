OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals company hasn't trained GPT with paying customer data 'for a while'

At the same event hosted by Stripe, Sam Altman expressed his belief that assuming everyone could work remotely indefinitely was one of the biggest mistakes made by the tech industry in recent times. Altman stated that the notion that startups did not need to be physically together and that there would be no loss of creativity was misguided. He further emphasized that the experiment on remote work was over and that technology had not yet advanced to the point where people could work remotely indefinitely, especially in the context of startups. According to Altman, the need for physical proximity and in-person collaboration is crucial to fostering creativity and innovation in the workplace.