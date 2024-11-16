Sam Altman hits back at Elon Musk over Grok vs ChatGPT debate: 'Which Is the Left-Wing Machine?'
Altman countered Musk's allegations of left-wing bias in ChatGPT, demonstrating its low bias scores in a comparison with Grok. He questioned Musk's claims, recalling Musk's long-standing criticism of the AI and their prior collaboration that ended due to disagreements.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has hit back at X owner and enterpreneur Elon Musk over his repeated comments about the left wing bias of ChatGPT. Altman shared a post on X comparing the results from Grok and ChatGPT for a query about the choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the US Presidential election and without naming Musk questioned which one of them was the ‘left-wing propaganda machine’.