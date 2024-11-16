Altman countered Musk's allegations of left-wing bias in ChatGPT, demonstrating its low bias scores in a comparison with Grok. He questioned Musk's claims, recalling Musk's long-standing criticism of the AI and their prior collaboration that ended due to disagreements.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has hit back at X owner and enterpreneur Elon Musk over his repeated comments about the left wing bias of ChatGPT. Altman shared a post on X comparing the results from Grok and ChatGPT for a query about the choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the US Presidential election and without naming Musk questioned which one of them was the 'left-wing propaganda machine'.

“Which one is supposed to be the left-wing propaganda machine again?" Altman proclaimed in his X post

"We are proud of how consistently chatgpt scores as the least biased ai in evals. That is an important default (and then users should have lots of choice to customize)." the OpenAI CEO added

Notably, Musk has often criticized ChatGPT for being ‘too woke’. In reply to a post last year for instance, Musk wrote, “The woke mind virus, which is fundamentally anti-human, has been deeply ingrained into ChatGPT!"

Elon Musk and OpenAI: For the unitiated, Musk has a long history with OpenAI, co-founding the AI startup along with Sam Altman and Greg Brockman in 2015 before later leaving the company in 2018 due to disagreements about its direction. Musk had also filed a lawsuit against OpenAI earlier this year stating that OpenAI along with Altman and Brockman broke the company's contract and put commercial interests ahead of the public good.

In a recently filed compalint Musk alleges that OpenAI is now trying to actively eliminate competitors like xAI by asking investors not to fund them. The billionaire also amended the original lawsuit and Microsoft to the mix, stating that the OpenAI is getting undue advantage in the field of AI due to Microsoft's infrastructure and expertise.

“Microsoft and OpenAI, apparently unsatisfied with their monopoly, or near so, in generative artificial intelligence (“AI") are now actively trying to eliminate competitors, such as xAI, by extracting promises from investors not to fund them," Musk's lawyers wrote in an amended complaint filed this week at the federal court in Oakland, California.

“Never before has a corporation gone from tax-exempt charity to a $157 billion for-profit, market-paralyzing gorgon — and in just eight years," the complaint added