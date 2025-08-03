OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns ChatGPT users of ‘capacity crunches’ ahead of GPT-5 launch: ‘Bear with us’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has asked ChatGPT users for some patience as the company's upcoming feature launches and new model releases could lead to some ‘probable hiccups and capacity crunches’.

While Altman did not clarify which exact new models he was talking about, the OpenAI CEO has earlier announced that the company is looking to launch its state-of-the-art GPT-5 model soon. Meanwhile, OpenAI is also looking to release its first-ever open-weights model this month as well.

Making the announcement in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman wrote, “we have a ton of stuff to launch over the next couple of months--new models, products, features, and more. please bear with us through some probable hiccups and capacity crunches. although it may be slightly choppy, we think you'll really love what we've created for you!”

A recent report from The Verge revealed that OpenAI could release its GPT-5 model in early August. The new model will be the first-ever LLM by the ChatGPT maker to come with unified reasoning capabilities, meaning users will not be asked to choose the reasoning model from the model picker for higher reasoning tasks. Instead, the new GPT-5 model will unify the o series and GPT series models, by knowing when to think for a long time or not and “generally be useful for a very wide range of tasks”.

In a recent podcast, Altman teased new capabilities of GPT-5, noting that the model helped him answer a difficult email that he should have been able to do but couldn't.

Speaking about GPT-5's capabilities, Altman noted, "I was testing our new model and I got a question. I got emailed a question that I didn't quite understand. Uh, and I put it in the model, this GPT5, and it answered it perfectly and I really kind of sat back in my chair and I was just like a, oh man, here it is moment and I got over it quickly.

“I felt like useless relative to the AI in this thing that I felt like I should have been able to do and I couldn't and it was really hard, but the AI just did it like that.” he added

