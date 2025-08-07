OpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch Live Updates: Sam Altman teases LIVE5TREAM event; what to expect

OpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch Live Updates: What all to expect

OpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch Live Updates: OpenAI appears set to officially unveil GPT-5, the long-anticipated successor to its GPT-4 model, during a livestream scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT).

A promotional teaser titled “LIVE5TREAM” has sparked widespread speculation online, with the stylised “5” in the name widely interpreted as a nod to the model’s imminent release.