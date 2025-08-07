Subscribe

OpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch Live Updates: Sam Altman teases LIVE5TREAM event; what to expect

  • OpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch Live Updates: OpenAI is expected to unveil GPT-5 during its “LIVE5TREAM” at 10:30 PM IST. Teasers from Sam Altman hint at major upgrades in reasoning, memory, and multimodal capabilities. Launch expected across free, Plus, and Pro tiers. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated7 Aug 2025, 09:26 PM IST
Advertisement
OpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch Live Updates: OpenAI appears set to officially unveil GPT-5, the long-anticipated successor to its GPT-4 model, during a livestream scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT).
OpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch Live Updates: OpenAI appears set to officially unveil GPT-5, the long-anticipated successor to its GPT-4 model, during a livestream scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT). (pixabay)

OpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch Live Updates: OpenAI appears set to officially unveil GPT-5, the long-anticipated successor to its GPT-4 model, during a livestream scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT).

Follow updates here:
07 Aug 2025, 09:25 PM IST

OpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch Live Updates: What all to expect

OpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch Live Updates: OpenAI appears set to officially unveil GPT-5, the long-anticipated successor to its GPT-4 model, during a livestream scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT).

A promotional teaser titled “LIVE5TREAM” has sparked widespread speculation online, with the stylised “5” in the name widely interpreted as a nod to the model’s imminent release.

Advertisement
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsOpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch Live Updates: Sam Altman teases LIVE5TREAM event; what to expect
Read Next Story