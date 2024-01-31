ChatGPT can now be used as a virtual assistant by Nothing Phone users. Here's how it works
Nothing is set to launch its mid-range Nothing Phone (2a) smartphone at MWC 2024, which could be powered by the Dimensity 7200 SoC. Nothing Phone users can set ChatGPT as a virtual assistant by downloading the ChatGPT app, logging in, using the Voice Chat feature, and adding the app as a widget.
Nothing Phone users will now be able to access OpenAI's ChatGPT as a virtual assistant directly from their home screen, CEO Carl Pei has confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The generative AI-based chatbot will now be available as a quick settings widget on the Nothing OS, making it easier for users to access the AI bot.