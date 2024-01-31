Nothing Phone users will now be able to access OpenAI's ChatGPT as a virtual assistant directly from their home screen, CEO Carl Pei has confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The generative AI-based chatbot will now be available as a quick settings widget on the Nothing OS, making it easier for users to access the AI bot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pei noted that users will need to have the ChatGPT app installed on their Nothing phone from the Google Play Store, and should have used the voice chat feature at least once.

How to use ChatGPT as virtual assistant on Nothing OS? 1) Download the official ChatGPT app from the Google Play Store.

2) Open the app and login to your account. Make sure you use the voice chat feature at least once.

3) Add the ChatGPT app as a widget using the quick settings panel.

4) Tap the ChatGPT shortcut on the home screen to use it as your virtual assistant.

Notably, OpenAI had added the voice chat feature to the chatbot in an update in September last year. At the time, the AI startup said ChatGPT will be able to answer users' questions in five different voices, which can be selected based on user preferences. OpenAI said it had enlisted the help of professional voice actors to create each voice, while also using the company's proprietary Whisper speech recognition system to transcribe spoken words into text.

Meanwhile, Nothing is all set to launch its mid-range Nothing Phone (2a) smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 27, 2024. Nothing has also reportedly announced its upcoming event for MWC 2024 via a media invite, courtesy of RapidZapper.

Multiple media reports suggest that the Nothing Phone (2a) could be powered by the Dimensity 7200 SoC and may be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

