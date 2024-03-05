ChatGPT can now ‘read aloud’ its responses. Here's how the new feature works
OpenAI introduces a read-out-loud feature for ChatGPT with five voices, available in 37 languages. Users can listen to responses on web, iOS, and Android versions. The feature is free for all users, including GPT 3.5 users.
OpenAI has announced a new read aloud feature for ChatGPT, which allows the chatbot to read out its answers in five different voices. The new feature has already been rolled out and can be used via the web version of ChatGPT, as well as the iOS and Android versions of the application.