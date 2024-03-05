ChatGPT can now ‘read aloud’ its responses. Here's how the new feature works

OpenAI introduces a read-out-loud feature for ChatGPT with five voices, available in 37 languages. Users can listen to responses on web, iOS, and Android versions. The feature is free for all users, including GPT 3.5 users.

OpenAI has announced a new read aloud feature for ChatGPT, which allows the chatbot to read out its answers in five different voices. The new feature has already been rolled out and can be used via the web version of ChatGPT, as well as the iOS and Android versions of the application.

The read-aloud feature is particularly useful for users who are on the go and want to hear the answer to their questions. Interestingly, the new feature is available in 37 different languages and can automatically detect the language of the conversation in order to provide the desired output. Users will also be able to set ChatGPT to always respond verbally to the conversation.

Moreover, the new ChatGPT read aloud feature isn't just limited to premium users and can even be used by GPT 3.5 users without paying any additional charges.

Announcing the feature via a post on X, OpenAI wrote, "ChatGPT can now read responses to you. On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap “Read Aloud". We’ve also started rolling on web - click the "Read Aloud" button below the message."

How to use the new read aloud feature on ChatGPT? 1) Open ChatGPT on your browser, Android phone or your iOS device.

2) Enter a text prompt in a language of your choice

3) Wait for ChatGPT to reply to your prompt.

4) Tap and hold on the response from ChatGPT and click on the “Read Aloud" option.

A Read Aloud player will appear on top of the screen where users can play, pause, fast forward or rewind the verbal response from ChatGPT according to their liking.

To recap, OpenAI had first added voice capabilities for ChatGPT back in September 2023 and the chatbot has got many improvements since then in order to enhance the end user experience.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

