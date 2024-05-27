OpenAI confirmed to power generative AI features on iOS 18, Google still in the reckoning: Report
OpenAI has reportedly been confirmed to power generative AI features on iOS 18 while Google may still be in the race and could be used for providing an alternative.
Apple seems to finally decided on using OpenAI's technology for powering AI features in iOS 18, it's software update for iPhones which will be unveiled at the WWDC 2024 event next month. The news has been confirmed via a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, who states that the deal with OpenAI could be a major component of WWDC.