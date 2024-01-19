Sam Altman addresses ‘nervousness’ around Artificial Intelligence: ‘It's on us to…'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addressed the concerns surrounding artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT or Google's Bard saying he had a lot of ‘empathy’ for the nervousness and discomfort concerning artificial intelligence companies. Altman was speaking during a panel discussion on ‘Technology in a Turbulent World’ at the World Economic Forum in Davos.