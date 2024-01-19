OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addressed the concerns surrounding artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT or Google's Bard saying he had a lot of ‘empathy’ for the nervousness and discomfort concerning artificial intelligence companies. Altman was speaking during a panel discussion on ‘Technology in a Turbulent World’ at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Speaking at the session, Altman said, “I have a lot of empathy for the general nervousness and discomfort of the world towards companies like us... We have our own nervousness, but we believe that we can manage through it and the only way to do that is to put the technology in the hands of people."

The 38-year-old entrepreneur also proposed a possible solution in Davos saying: "Let society and the technology co-evolve and sort of step by step with a very tight feedback loop and course correction, build these systems that deliver tremendous value while meeting safety requirements."

Altman on how AI will impact future jobs:

Speaking on the possibility of artificial intelligence impacting jobs, Altman said, "We will all operate at a little bit higher of a level of abstraction. We will all have access to a lot more capability. We'll still make decisions. They may trend more towards curation over time, but we'll make decisions about what should happen in the world."

AI will get humans-like reasoning:

The OpenAI top executive also expressed optimism that future AI systems will have the ability to explain the reasons behind choosing a particular response as humans do.

Altman said, "I can't look in your brain to understand why you're thinking what you're thinking. But I can ask you to explain your reasoning and decide if that sounds reasonable to me or not.

"I think our AI systems will also be able to do the same thing. They'll be able to explain to us in natural language the steps from A to B, and we can decide whether we think those are good steps, even if we're not looking into it to see each connection." the OpenAI top executive added.

