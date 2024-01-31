 ChatGPT users can now bring GPTs into any conversation. Here's how it will work | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 31 2024 10:20:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.55 0.63%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 885.35 3.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 253.55 -0.24%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.35 0.29%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,427.25 -5.67%
Business News/ Technology / News/  ChatGPT users can now bring GPTs into any conversation. Here's how it will work
Back Back

ChatGPT users can now bring GPTs into any conversation. Here's how it will work

 Livemint

OpenAI has added a new feature to ChatGPT that allows users to bring GPTs into any conversation by tagging them using the @ command. The tagged GPTs will have full context about the conversation and can be summoned to help with various requirements.

FILE - A ChapGPT logo is seen on a smartphone in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Catalyzing a year of AI fanfare was ChatGPT. The World Economic Forum says false and misleading information supercharged with cutting-edge artificial intelligence is the top immediate risk to the global economy. In its latest Global Risks Report, the organization says misinformation and disinformation as the most severe risk over the next two years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (AP)Premium
FILE - A ChapGPT logo is seen on a smartphone in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Catalyzing a year of AI fanfare was ChatGPT. The World Economic Forum says false and misleading information supercharged with cutting-edge artificial intelligence is the top immediate risk to the global economy. In its latest Global Risks Report, the organization says misinformation and disinformation as the most severe risk over the next two years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (AP)

OpenAI is adding a new feature to ChatGPT that helps bring GPTs into any conversation by tagging the selected GPT with the @ command. The AI startup said that the tagged GPTs will have the full context of the conversation, and different GPTs can be brought in to help with different needs.

It is worth noting that OpenAI is currently only offering the ability to browse, create and use GPTs to its paying customers, so the new feature will not be available to all users yet.

Informing about the new feature via a post on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI wrote, “You can now bring GPTs into any conversation in ChatGPT - simply type @ and select the GPT. This allows you to add relevant GPTs with the full context of the conversation."

Earlier this month, OpenAI rolled out a GPT store that can help users find useful popular GPTs, similar to how an App store works. OpenAI informed that over 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT have been created since the launch of GPTs at its inaugural developer conference around 3 months ago.

The idea behind the GPT store was to allow developers to eventually monetize their offerings by selling their custom GPTs, and the company could eventually roll out this feature. However, the Sam Altman-led company first needs to improve the adoption of GPTs.

According to Similarweb data quoted by TechCrunch, custom GPTs comprise only 2.7% of all the traffic on the OpenAI website and this traffic has been declining every month since launch.

What are GPTs?

Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPT) are custom versions of ChatGPT that can be created by paying users to create a chatbot that meets their specific needs and can then be shared with others for their usage.

The custom GPTs have access to the internet, DALL-E and code interpreters. In addition to the built-in capabilities, developers can also define custom actions by providing APIs to the GPT.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 31 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App