ChatGPT users can now bring GPTs into any conversation. Here's how it will work
OpenAI has added a new feature to ChatGPT that allows users to bring GPTs into any conversation by tagging them using the @ command. The tagged GPTs will have full context about the conversation and can be summoned to help with various requirements.
Earlier this month, OpenAI rolled out a GPT store that can help users find useful popular GPTs, similar to how an App store works. OpenAI informed that over 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT have been created since the launch of GPTs at its inaugural developer conference around 3 months ago.
The idea behind the GPT store was to allow developers to eventually monetize their offerings by selling their custom GPTs, and the company could eventually roll out this feature. However, the Sam Altman-led company first needs to improve the adoption of GPTs.
According to Similarweb data quoted by TechCrunch, custom GPTs comprise only 2.7% of all the traffic on the OpenAI website and this traffic has been declining every month since launch.
What are GPTs?
Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPT) are custom versions of ChatGPT that can be created by paying users to create a chatbot that meets their specific needs and can then be shared with others for their usage.
The custom GPTs have access to the internet, DALL-E and code interpreters. In addition to the built-in capabilities, developers can also define custom actions by providing APIs to the GPT.
