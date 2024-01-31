ChatGPT users can now bring GPTs into any conversation. Here's how it will work

OpenAI is adding a new feature to ChatGPT that helps bring GPTs into any conversation by tagging the selected GPT with the @ command. The AI startup said that the tagged GPTs will have the full context of the conversation, and different GPTs can be brought in to help with different needs.

It is worth noting that OpenAI is currently only offering the ability to browse, create and use GPTs to its paying customers, so the new feature will not be available to all users yet. Informing about the new feature via a post on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI wrote, “You can now bring GPTs into any conversation in ChatGPT - simply type @ and select the GPT. This allows you to add relevant GPTs with the full context of the conversation."

Earlier this month, OpenAI rolled out a GPT store that can help users find useful popular GPTs, similar to how an App store works. OpenAI informed that over 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT have been created since the launch of GPTs at its inaugural developer conference around 3 months ago.

The idea behind the GPT store was to allow developers to eventually monetize their offerings by selling their custom GPTs, and the company could eventually roll out this feature. However, the Sam Altman-led company first needs to improve the adoption of GPTs.

According to Similarweb data quoted by TechCrunch, custom GPTs comprise only 2.7% of all the traffic on the OpenAI website and this traffic has been declining every month since launch.

What are GPTs?

Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPT) are custom versions of ChatGPT that can be created by paying users to create a chatbot that meets their specific needs and can then be shared with others for their usage.

The custom GPTs have access to the internet, DALL-E and code interpreters. In addition to the built-in capabilities, developers can also define custom actions by providing APIs to the GPT.

