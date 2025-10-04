Sam Altman announces big changes for Sora: More control for creators, monetisation on the way

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman announced some crucial changes for Sora, the company’s experimental video-generation tool, on Saturday after receiving extensive feedback from users, creators, and rights holders.

Controls for rights holders In a blog post, Altman confirmed that Sora will soon introduce more detailed options for rights holders to decide how their characters are used within the platform. The system will build on the existing opt-in model for likeness but offer additional layers of control, including the ability to block or restrict certain uses altogether.

Altman noted that while many rights holders see Sora as a powerful form of “interactive fan fiction” with strong potential to deepen audience engagement, they want clearer boundaries around the use of their creations. “Different people will try very different approaches,” he wrote, adding that the company aims to apply a consistent framework that gives rights holders the final say.

He also acknowledged the strong role of Japanese cultural output in shaping Sora’s early adoption. “We are struck by how deep the connection between users and Japanese content is,” Altman said.

Monetisation and revenue sharing Alongside new creative controls, OpenAI is preparing to introduce a revenue model for Sora, as usage has exceeded expectations. Altman explained that many users are producing large volumes of videos, often for niche audiences, creating the need for sustainable monetisation. The company plans to experiment with revenue-sharing schemes that would allow rights holders to benefit when their characters are used in generated content.

Altman likened the current phase of Sora’s development to the rapid iteration cycle seen in ChatGPT’s early days. He promised swift adjustments, admitting that the company would “make some good decisions and some missteps,” but would move quickly to correct course.

