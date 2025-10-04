Subscribe

Sam Altman announces big changes for Sora: More control for creators, monetisation on the way

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced plans to introduce new controls and monetisation for Sora, its video-generation tool, on Saturday. Rights holders will gain more say over character use, with revenue-sharing planned as user demand surges. Altman said rapid updates will mirror ChatGPT’s early growth.

Govind Choudhary
Updated4 Oct 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Advertisement
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman announced some crucial changes for Sora, the company’s experimental video-generation tool, on Saturday after receiving extensive feedback from users, creators, and rights holders.
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman announced some crucial changes for Sora, the company’s experimental video-generation tool, on Saturday after receiving extensive feedback from users, creators, and rights holders.(AP)

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman announced some crucial changes for Sora, the company’s experimental video-generation tool, on Saturday after receiving extensive feedback from users, creators, and rights holders.

Advertisement

Controls for rights holders

In a blog post, Altman confirmed that Sora will soon introduce more detailed options for rights holders to decide how their characters are used within the platform. The system will build on the existing opt-in model for likeness but offer additional layers of control, including the ability to block or restrict certain uses altogether.

Altman noted that while many rights holders see Sora as a powerful form of “interactive fan fiction” with strong potential to deepen audience engagement, they want clearer boundaries around the use of their creations. “Different people will try very different approaches,” he wrote, adding that the company aims to apply a consistent framework that gives rights holders the final say.

Advertisement

He also acknowledged the strong role of Japanese cultural output in shaping Sora’s early adoption. “We are struck by how deep the connection between users and Japanese content is,” Altman said.

Sam Altman confirmed that Sora will soon introduce more detailed options for rights holders to decide how their characters are used within the platform.
Also Read | The year of AI: 5 breakthroughs that made headlines in 2024
Also Read | OpenAI rolls out GPT‑5 Codex: New features, availability, and who can use it

Monetisation and revenue sharing

Alongside new creative controls, OpenAI is preparing to introduce a revenue model for Sora, as usage has exceeded expectations. Altman explained that many users are producing large volumes of videos, often for niche audiences, creating the need for sustainable monetisation. The company plans to experiment with revenue-sharing schemes that would allow rights holders to benefit when their characters are used in generated content.

Advertisement

Altman likened the current phase of Sora’s development to the rapid iteration cycle seen in ChatGPT’s early days. He promised swift adjustments, admitting that the company would “make some good decisions and some missteps,” but would move quickly to correct course.

Advertisement

The update signals that Sora is evolving into not just a consumer product, but a platform where rights holders, creators and audiences may all share in its growth.

 
 
Artifical IntelligenceOpenai
Get Latest real-time updates
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsSam Altman announces big changes for Sora: More control for creators, monetisation on the way
Read Next Story