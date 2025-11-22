OpenAI chief Sam Altman's internal memo warns staff of rough months as Google surges in AI: Report

Sam Altman has reportedly warned OpenAI employees to brace for challenging months ahead, citing intensifying competitive pressure from Google and signs of cooling investor sentiment.

In a memo obtained by The Information and highlighted by TOI, the OpenAI chief executive believes that Google’s renewed AI push is somewhere reshaping the balance of power in the sector.

As per the report, the OpenAI chief also recognised the progress made by Anthropic. The company’s Claude assistant has shown growing skill in generating code through conversational prompts. However, Claude now faces renewed competition following OpenAI’s latest upgrade to its own Codex technology.

Challenges for OpenAI Altman reportedly noted that rivals are closing the gap, but he argued that OpenAI is moving quickly and remains well placed to take the lead.

The report notes that Altman is encouraging the OpenAI staff to stay positive and focus on larger goals. He reportedly stated, “We have built enough strength as a company to weather great models shipping elsewhere competition... (so), having most of our research team focused on really getting to superintelligence is critically important. “It s**ks that we have to do so many hard things at the same time — the best research lab, the best AI infrastructure company, and the best AI platform/product company — but such is our lot in life. And I wouldn't trade positions with any other company.”

Alongside its model improvements, Google has been weaving its Gemini chatbot deeper into its ecosystem, including the search app and productivity tools. Altman acknowledged in his memo that Google’s scale provides a sizeable economic advantage.

Also Read | Sundar Pichai says Gemini 3 reads, watches and listens to help learners

Gemini 3 emerges as a strong competitor The release of Google’s Gemini 3.0 model has further highlighted that advantage. Rather than confining access to a dedicated chatbot, Google has embedded the technology across its product ecosystem. The result: billions of users are encountering its newest AI capabilities through everyday tools such as Search, Workspace and Android, often without consciously opting in.

This ubiquity is creating a network effect that strengthens Google’s position and makes its technology familiar to both consumers and businesses by default. For OpenAI, which relies on users intentionally seeking out ChatGPT or developer tools, that poses a significant challenge.

Altman’s warning Altman’s memo acknowledged these pressures head-on, predicting “temporary economic headwinds” and warning that sentiment outside the company may be “rough” for a time. His remarks underline a wider reality: as Google accelerates and the broader market cools, the competitive environment for standalone AI companies is tightening.