OpenAI confirms ChatGPT is officially leaving WhatsApp after Meta pulls the plug on AI chatbots

​OpenAI has confirmed that ChatGPT is bidding adieu to WhatsApp after Meta's new rules on third-party chatbots. The San Francisco-based AI startup confirmed the development in an updated FAQ section on its website and said January 15, 2026, will mark the last day for the chatbot on WhatsApp.

​“On Jan 15, 2026, ChatGPT will no longer be available on WhatsApp. ChatGPT remains available on iOS, Android, and the web,” OpenAI wrote on its website.

OpenAI says ChatGPT won't be available on WhatsApp from next year

​OpenAI urges users to add their account on WhatsApp in order to maintain their chat history since WhatsApp does not allow for chat exports.

​“We recommend linking your account soon to maintain your history. Your WhatsApp conversations won’t transfer automatically after January 15, 2026. WhatsApp does not support chat exports.”

​However, OpenAI is providing users with the option to unlink their phone numbers from their accounts after linking with ChatGPT.

​Notably, WhatsApp users could till now connect with ChatGPT on the platform by messaging the chatbot on 1-800-242-8478 to ask questions, search the web, generate images, or even talk to the AI assistant. Similar facilities are also available with other AI chatbots.

​Why is ChatGPT leaving WhatsApp? ​Last week, Meta had quietly updated its business API policy on WhatsApp, which in essence banned general-purpose AI chatbots on the platform. After the announcement, it had become clear that third-party AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Luzia, and Poke would have to shut down their chatbots on the platform.

​“Providers and developers of artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies, including but not limited to large language models, generative artificial intelligence platforms, general-purpose artificial intelligence assistants, or similar technologies as determined by Meta in its sole discretion (“AI Providers”), are strictly prohibited from accessing or using the WhatsApp Business Solution, whether directly or indirectly,” the updated WhatsApp business API policy reads.

OpenAI, Perplexity and other AI chatbots will not be able to function on WhatsApp

​Meta claims that it is tightening the grip on third-party AI chatbots due to the additional load on its servers. However, the stark reality is also that after the new policy comes into effect, Meta AI will become the only AI chatbot on the platform.