OpenAI could be working on ‘Clinician Mode’ for ChatGPT: Here's what we know so far

OpenAI has been bringing new features to ChatGPT at a record pace in the last few months, including the addition of in-app integration, a ChatGPT agent builder, Agent Mode, and more. And if a new report is to be believed, the chatbot could soon get a powerful health-related feature as well.

​Remember how OpenAI had dedicated a lot of space to the new health-related abilities of GPT-5? Well, those abilities may soon come in handy with the launch of a new ‘Clinician Mode.’

​As per Tibor Blaho, an engineer at the AI firm AIPRM, shared snippets of code they spotted on the ChatGPT web app. The snippets include a reference to the new ‘Clinician Mode.’ While there is not much clarity on how the new feature could work, it could potentially act as a dedicated space for users to get medical advice before they consult a medical professional.

​Some users on social media also predict that the feature could limit the use of ChatGPT to tested medical sources like research papers in order to reduce the chances of hallucinations and quoting unreliable sources on the internet.

​Meanwhile, Blaho also found snippets that lead to a new ‘model speak first’ prompt which could become active when using voice mode.

​"Greet the user in a friendly way. The user's locale is {locale}, use their language. Be brief - no more than a few words," the instructions to ChatGPT are quoted in the code.

​This suggests that OpenAI could also be working to make the voice mode on ChatGPT friendlier.

​In any case, it is worth noting that the presence of code does not necessarily mean that OpenAI will add these features to ChatGPT. However, with the increasing pace of innovation in the AI world and OpenAI's focus on solving medical problems with ChatGPT, it is highly likely that the feature could be here sooner rather than later.