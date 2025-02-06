OpenAI's ChatGPT Search feature is now available to all users, eliminating the need for accounts. Initially launched for paid subscribers in November 2024, it is now accessible to everyone, allowing real-time web searches with no rate limits for unregistered users.

OpenAI has announced that its ChatGPT Search feature is now accessible to everyone, removing the need for users to sign up for an account. The expansion, revealed in a post on X, allows individuals across the globe to utilise the AI-powered search tool to seek real-time information from the web.

The feature was initially launched in November 2024 for paid subscribers. A month later, in December 2024, OpenAI extended access to free-tier users. Now, the company has further widened its availability, enabling even unregistered users to make use of the tool without restrictions.

According to OpenAI, the feature is designed to enhance accessibility, making AI-driven search available to a broader audience. With this rollout, anyone visiting the ChatGPT website can enter queries and receive responses based on real-time web searches, powered by OpenAI's latest GPT-4o model.

How the feature works Users will notice a globe icon next to the ‘Attach file’ button in the ChatGPT text input field. Tapping this icon manually activates web search mode, allowing the chatbot to fetch and present information directly from the internet.

To maintain transparency, ChatGPT Search displays sources in two formats. Firstly, a clickable icon appears after sentences where external information has been referenced, enabling users to verify the source. Secondly, a list of sources is provided at the bottom of each response, offering further clarity and traceability of information.

No rate limits for unregistered users Notably, OpenAI has not imposed any rate limits for unregistered users accessing ChatGPT Search. Free-tier users can also utilise the feature without restrictions, ensuring unlimited access to real-time information.

