OpenAI expands Shared Projects and debuts ‘Company Knowledge’ in ChatGPT: How the new AI work tools function

OpenAI is rolling out a major update to ChatGPT that brings teamwork front and centre. The company announced on Friday that Shared Projects. It is a feature that lets people collaborate within ChatGPT and is now available to Free, Plus, and Pro users.

In a post on X, the San Francisco-based AI company said users can now invite others to join shared chats, upload and work with files together, and manage instructions all in one place. The move marks a big step toward making ChatGPT a more practical tool for group projects, whether for research, content creation, or business tasks.

A Smarter ChatGPT for the Workplace OpenAI’s Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap also shared more details about another powerful upgrade called Company Knowledge. He described it as a way to cut through what he calls “the work around work”, the easy switching between apps, chasing information, and piecing together tools to get things done.

Company Knowledge connects ChatGPT with tools like Slack, SharePoint, Google Drive, and GitHub, allowing it to search across them, answer questions, do analysis, and even take actions, all using a version of GPT-5 that’s built for work and provides citations for its answers.

“Changed How I Use ChatGPT at Work” Lightcap said the feature has transformed how he personally uses ChatGPT. “It can reason across tools to get answers, do analysis, and take action,” he wrote, calling Company Knowledge “the most impactful thing we’ve built so far” for workplace productivity.

In other news, OpenAI has acquired Software Applications Inc., a startup developing an AI-driven user interface for macOS, as part of its broader effort to enhance how artificial intelligence handles tasks directly on computers.

Founded in 2023 by a team of former Apple engineers, Software Applications includes several creators who previously worked on the technology behind Apple’s Shortcuts app, a feature designed to streamline everyday actions on the iPhone.

