OpenAI exploring deal to roll out ChatGPT Plus subscription across THIS country

The craze for ChatGPT has only increased with every successive model launch, with its GPT-4o native image generation feature going so far as leading a viral Ghibli-style image generation trend earlier this year. While OpenAI's GPT-5 launch hasn't gone as planned, the company still continues to be among the most popular in the market with over 700 million weekly active users.

Advertisement

Also Read | ChatGPT maker says Musk turned to Mark Zuckerberg to help finance OpenAI bid

However, there could be a dramatic increase in ChatGPT's subscriber base if a new report by The Guardian is to be believed. The Microsoft-backed AI startup is said to be in talks with the U.S. government to give the whole country a ChatGPT Plus subscription, which costs $20/month.

Reportedly, Sam Altman and UK technology secretary Peter Kyle had recently discussed a multibillion-pound deal to give all UK citizens access to the ChatGPT Plus tier. While ChatGPT is accessible to all users without a subscription as well, the usage limit is lower and some features like personalities, Sora video generator, and AI agents are restricted behind a paywall.

The report, while citing two sources, states that this idea was floated as part of a broader discussion in San Francisco about the opportunities for collaboration between OpenAI and the UK government.

Advertisement

However, the UK technology secretary did not reportedly take the idea seriously because it could have cost as much as £2bn to the government.Kyle had previously dined with Altman in March, April, and in July he signed an agreement with OpenAI to give the UK's public services access to the company's AI.

The secretary has been a big champion of AI within the government and reports had emerged in March from ChatGPT on a lot of work-related questions, including why British businesses were not adopting AI and what podcasts he should appear on.

“ChatGPT is fantastically good, and where there are things that you really struggle to understand in depth, ChatGPT can be a very good tutor for it,” Kyle told PoliticsHome in January.

Advertisement