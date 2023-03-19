OpenAI CEO and ChatGPT creator Sam Altman in an interview recently admitted that he is ‘a little bit scared’ of the potential of the AI chatbot. In an interview with ABC News, he says that ChatGPT can ‘eliminate’ many human jobs.

"We've got to be careful here," said Altman. "I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this," he admitted.

On being scared about ChatGPT’s misuse

Raising concerns about how the AI bot could be used for malicious purposes, he said "I'm particularly worried that these models could be used for large-scale disinformation. Now that they're getting better at writing computer code, [they] could be used for offensive cyberattacks."

He goes on to say that ChatGPT is a tool that is ‘very much in human control.’ But he fears which human will control it. “There will be other people who don't put some of the safety limits that we put on. Society, I think, has a limited amount of time to figure out how to react to that, how to regulate that, how to handle it," he mentions.

OpenAI recently rolled out the ChatGPT-4 version of the bot. Announcing via a blog post, the company said that the updated chatbot is “more creative and collaborative" than previous versions when it comes to tasks like composing songs or writing screenplays.

The company has also rolled out ChatGPT Plus subscription for users in India. It stated that Indian users can now have early access to new features, including GPT-4. According to OpenAI, ChatGPT-4 comes with massive improvements from the previous version.

On ChatGPT’s potential of replacing human jobs

In the interview, Altman admitted that ChatGPT AI bot can replace many jobs. "I think over a couple of generations, humanity has proven that it can adapt wonderfully to major technological shifts. But if this happens in a single-digit number of years, some of these shifts ... That is the part I worry about the most," he said in the interview. "Human creativity is limitless, and we find new jobs. We find new things to do," he added.