OpenAI founder admits he is ‘scared’ of ChatGPT, says can ‘eliminate’ human jobs2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 12:36 PM IST
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in an interview said that ChatGPT is a tool that is ‘very much in human control.’ But he fears which human will control it.
OpenAI CEO and ChatGPT creator Sam Altman in an interview recently admitted that he is ‘a little bit scared’ of the potential of the AI chatbot. In an interview with ABC News, he says that ChatGPT can ‘eliminate’ many human jobs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×