OpenAI, Google may start paying Reddit soon; here's why2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Reddit's recent changes to its API policy could have a significant impact on popular chatbot makers including Google, Microsoft and OpenAI
In a first, Reddit will start charging third parties for access to its application programming interface or API data. Reportedly, Reddit's API data has been used to train some of the most popular chatbots in the market, including Google's Bard, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Microsoft's Bing Chat.
