OpenAI halts Sora generations featuring Martin Luther King Jr amid ethical concerns

OpenAI has suspended the use of Martin Luther King Jr’s likeness in its Sora video-generation platform after concerns were raised by the civil rights leader’s estate.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on X on 17 October, the company said it had worked together with The Estate of Martin Luther King, Jr, Inc (King, Inc) to ensure the late leader's image is treated with the respect it deserves. The decision came after reports surfaced that some users had produced “disrespectful depictions” of Martin Luther King using the AI tool.

OpenAI pauses use of Martin Luther King Jr.’s likeness in Sora “At King, Inc.’s request, OpenAI has paused generations depicting Dr King as it strengthens guardrails for historical figures,” the company said in its post.

Advertisement

OpenAI, led by CEO Sam Altman, added that while there are “strong free speech interests” in portraying historical figures, it believes that public figures and their families “should ultimately have control over how their likeness is used.”

OpenAI said that authorised representatives or estate holders could request that their likeness not be used in Sora cameo generations. The company expressed gratitude to Dr Bernice A King, who acted on behalf of the King estate, as well as John Hope Bryant and the AI Ethics Council for fostering dialogue on ethical representation in AI.

The decision highlights the growing ethical debate surrounding the portrayal of historical and public figures through generative AI tools, as developers face increasing scrutiny over issues of consent, legacy, and digital likeness rights.

Advertisement

OpenAI introduces new updates for Sora Meanwhile, OpenAI has introduced a fresh set of updates for its creative AI video-generation platform, Sora, expanding the features available to both Pro and standard users.

In a post shared on X on 16 October, the company announced that Pro users can now access “storyboards” directly via the composer on the Sora web platform. The new feature aims to simplify content planning and give creators a more visual and structured way to develop their stories.

Alongside user control features, OpenAI is refining Sora’s watermark system to make it “clearer and more visible,” reinforcing transparency around AI-generated content.

Advertisement