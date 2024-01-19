OpenAI has partnered with Arizona State University to bring ChatGPT into the classroom. The new collaboration will bring the capabilities of ChatGPT Enterprise to higher education and set a new precedent for how universities can improve learning, creativity and student outcomes, Arizona State University said in a release.

ASU Chief Information Officer Lev Gonick while speaking about use of ChatGPT in classrooms said, “Research shows that nearly two-thirds of organizations are already actively exploring the integration of AI… By providing access to advanced AI capabilities, these tools are leveling the playing field, allowing individuals and organizations — regardless of size or resources — to harness the power of AI for creative and innovative endeavors."

“The goal is to leverage our knowledge core here at ASU to develop AI-driven projects aimed at revolutionizing educational techniques, aiding scholarly research and boosting administrative efficiency," Gonick added.

In addition, ASU's vice provost for undergraduate education, Annes Jones, told The Verge that some professors are already using generative AI in their classes, including some composition classes that use AI to improve writing and journalism classes that use AI platforms for multimedia stories.

According to the ASU release, the university will begin accepting applications from faculty and students in February to explore innovative uses of ChatGPT Enterprise. The three areas in which ChatGPT will be used include: improving student success, opening new avenues for innovative research, and streamlining organizational processes.

Notably, Arizona State University has become the first higher education institution to partner with OpenAI. The AI startup has recently begun to forge collaborations with public organizations, including one with the Pennsylvania state government to bring ChatGPT Enterprise to state employees, The Verge reported.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the ChatGPT maker is also in talks with prominent media companies, including CNN, Fox Corporation and Time, to secure licensing agreements for their content. OpenAI is reportedly in talks to license articles from CNN, which is produced by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, to train ChatGPT and incorporate CNN's content into OpenAI's products, sources told the publication. The negotiations extend beyond text licensing to include video and image content.

