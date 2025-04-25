OpenAI is bringing its Deep Research tool to free users with a ‘lightweight’ version

OpenAI is now rolling out a new lighter version of its agentic Deep Research tool to free users while also upgrading the limit for Plus, Team, Enterprise and Edu customers. The ChatGPT maker said that its new lightweight deep research tool is powered by the new released o4-mini reasoning model, and is designed to be ‘cost effective while preserving high quality’.

OpenAI Pro users will get 250 deep research queries per day while Team, Plus, Enterprise and Edu users get 25 queries and Free users will have access to 5 queries.

Once the users have hit the limit for the full version of deep research, their searches will automatically be switched to the o4 mini-powered lightweight version.