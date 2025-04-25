OpenAI is bringing its Deep Research tool to free users with a ‘lightweight’ version

OpenAI is launching a new lightweight Deep Research tool, enhancing access for Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users. The tool, powered by the o4-mini model, offers varying query limits: Pro users get 250, while others receive 25 or 5 queries, respectively.

Aman Gupta
Published25 Apr 2025, 08:31 AM IST
OpenAI is rolling out a lightweight version of Deep Research from today(REUTERS)

OpenAI is now rolling out a new lighter version of its agentic Deep Research tool to free users while also upgrading the limit for Plus, Team, Enterprise and Edu customers. The ChatGPT maker said that its new lightweight deep research tool is powered by the new released o4-mini reasoning model, and is designed to be ‘cost effective while preserving high quality’.

OpenAI Pro users will get 250 deep research queries per day while Team, Plus, Enterprise and Edu users get 25 queries and Free users will have access to 5 queries. 

Once the users have hit the limit for the full version of deep research, their searches will automatically be switched to the o4 mini-powered lightweight version.

Talking about the new lightweight version in a post on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI wrote, “Responses will typically be shorter while maintaining the depth and quality you’ve come to expect.”

 
