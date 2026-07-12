OpenAI is hiring to build ChatGPT for families. Here's what we know

OpenAI is looking to expand ChatGPT beyond individual users and is now looking to hire a dedicated product manager focused on building AI experiences for families, caregivers and older adults, according to a TechCrunch report.

According to a job listing, the new role will be based in San Francisco and focus on developing products for parents, families and other trust-sensitive consumer experiences.

Why is OpenAI hiring for families? Notably, the hiring comes as ChatGPT's user base has grown to include more older users and adults. As per Sensor Tower data quoted by TechCrunch, the share of ChatGPT users aged 35 and above rose from 26% a year ago to 31% in the second quarter of 2026. Meanwhile, the share of users aged 18 to 24 declined from 34% to 29% over the same period.

Moreover, the report notes that nearly one in four smartphone users who are parents in the US used ChatGPT during the quarter, marking a 9% increase from a year earlier.

While the demographic shift is reportedly not unique to ChatGPT, the OpenAI chatbot is seeing faster growth among older users than some of its rivals.

According to Sensor Tower data, users aged 25 to 34 account for 40% of the global app audience for ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude, compared to 33% for Microsoft's Copilot.

However, Copilot has an older user base, with 20% of its users aged 45 and above, compared with 14% for Claude, 12% for Gemini and 11% for ChatGPT.

While ChatGPT still has a relatively smaller share of users aged 45 and above, it is adding older users faster than competing AI chatbots. Sensor Tower estimates that the share of users aged 45 and above on ChatGPT rose by three percentage points year-on-year during the second quarter, compared with a two-point increase for Copilot, while both Claude and Gemini saw declines in the same age group.

Among parents in the US, Google's Gemini currently has the widest reach, with 32% of smartphone users who are parents using the chatbot during the second quarter. ChatGPT followed at 24%, while Claude and Copilot reached 4% and 2% of parents, respectively.

Recent research has also revealed that parents may be underestimating how often their children are using generative AI. According to a Family Online Safety Institute survey of more than 4,000 families in the US and Australia, 38% of children reported using generative AI during the previous week, while only 27% of parents believed their children had done so.

OpenAI's head of safety departs: In other related news, OpenAI's Head of Safety Systems Johannes Heidecke has reportedly left the company. As per a WIRED report, Heidecke has informed employees of his decision and OpenAI is reorganising its safety teams

OpenAI's Chief Research Officer Mark Chen told employees in an internal memo that the company's safety teams will now report to Vice President of Research and Head of Alignment Mia Glaese, who will take on an expanded role as VP of Research and Safety.