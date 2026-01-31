OpenAI is killing off several AI models next month: Check out the list of legacy models going dark

OpenAI has announced that it is cutting access to several AI models from ChatGPT next month. The models getting the axe from 13 February include GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and OpenAI o4-mini.

In a blogpost about the removal of its AI models, OpenAI said that a vast majority of users have already shifted to GPT-5.2 and only about 0.1% of users still choose GPT-4o.

Notably, this is not the first time that the company has tried to deprecate GPT-4o. The San Francisco-based AI startup had immediately cut off access to GPT-4o and older models after the launch of GPT-5 last year but had to bring back the model for paid users after severe backlash.

Since then, OpenAI says it has learnt from feedback from users to improve the new models like GPT-5.1 and GPT-5.2 by bringing in improvements like personality, stronger support for creative ideation, customisation of how ChatGPT responds, and styles and tones for the chatbot.

“Our goal is to give people more control and customisation over how ChatGPT feels to use, not just what it can do.” OpenAI said in a blogpost.

“We know that losing access to GPT-4o will feel frustrating for some users, and we didn’t make this decision lightly. Retiring models is never easy, but it allows us to focus on improving the models most people use today.” the company added.

The AI startup also stated that it is planning to bring further improvements to personality and creativity while trying to address concerns around unnecessary refusals and preachy or overly cautious responses.

The company also once again stressed an upcoming 18+ mode for ChatGPT which it says will be grounded in ‘the principle of treating adults like adults, and expanding user choice and freedom within appropriate safeguards.’

What happens to your chatbot with older ChatGPT models? OpenAI says users can continue to have conversations with GPT-4o and other older models like they have been doing till 13 February, 2026. After this date, the conversations will automatically be routed to a newer AI model like GPT-5.2.

Images will also be generated using a similar GPT-4o-like model but from the GPT-5 family.

While the models are being retired for consumers, the company says that it isn’t cutting off access to them for developers via API at the moment.

