ChatGPT developer OpenAI offered on Tuesday $20,000 ( ₹16 lakh) to users for reporting vulnerabilities in its artificial intelligence platform. The initiative is part of the bug bounty program of the company to encourage programmers and ethical hackers to report bugs on the platform.

The OpenAI Bug Bounty program was live on Tuesday and it offered rewards to the users depending upon the severity of the bugs reported. The minimum amount for the Bug Bounty program is kept at $200 ( ₹16,400).

OpenAI has requested researchers to assess specific features of ChatGPT as well as the way OpenAI systems interact and exchange data with external applications. The review program excludes any fraudulent or inaccurate content generated by OpenAI systems.

This action follows the recent ban on ChatGPT in Italy due to alleged privacy regulation violations, which has resulted in European regulators scrutinizing generative AI services more closely.

“This initiative is an essential part of our commitment to developing safe and advanced AI," said the blog post, written by Matthew Knight, OpenAI’s head of security.

“As we create technology and services that are secure, reliable, and trustworthy, we would like your help," Knight added.

ChatGPT has not reported any major bugs for now, but the platform has generated some inaccurate information and misrepresented some facts. Some people have even threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against OpenAI, for the wrong information.

The bug bounty program seems to be a step to minimize the error margin of the platform as governments across the world are mulling over regulations to govern the role of AI. After Italy, some other European nations are also discussing a ban on the platform amid concerns around privacy and data collection practices.

AI experts seem to be divided on the threats and potential of ChatGPT-like generative AI platforms with some warning of its dangers while others highlighting its role in human progress.

Read More: Is ChatGPT causing layoffs? Which jobs are in danger due to ChatGPT? All FAQs answered