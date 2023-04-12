OpenAI is offering ₹16 lakh to ChatGPT users, know how to avail it2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:19 PM IST
- The incentive is part of OpenAI's bug bounty program of the company to encourage programmers and ethical hackers to report bugs on ChatGPT
ChatGPT developer OpenAI offered on Tuesday $20,000 ( ₹16 lakh) to users for reporting vulnerabilities in its artificial intelligence platform. The initiative is part of the bug bounty program of the company to encourage programmers and ethical hackers to report bugs on the platform.
