OpenAI is reportedly testing ChatGPT Connectors, a feature for ChatGPT Teams that integrates with Google Drive and Slack. It aims to improve workflow by fetching data from these platforms, allowing teams to access company-specific information efficiently.

OpenAI is reportedly set to begin testing a new feature for ChatGPT that could enable the AI-powered chatbot to integrate with third-party platforms. Dubbed ChatGPT Connectors, the tool is expected to be available exclusively for ChatGPT Teams subscribers, offering enhanced access to internal business data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by TechCrunch, the initial phase of testing will allow the chatbot to connect with Google Drive for Workspace and the workplace communication platform Slack. The feature is designed to fetch and process text-based information from documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and Slack conversations, helping businesses streamline their workflow with AI-powered assistance.

Expanding capabilities Reportedly, the trial phase of ChatGPT Connectors will focus on Google Drive and Slack, but OpenAI is likely to have plans to extend compatibility to Microsoft’s SharePoint and cloud storage service Box. The AI model behind the feature, an adapted version of GPT-4o, is anticipated to be capable of grounding responses in the internal knowledge base of these platforms, making it a powerful tool for enterprise users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All team members within a ChatGPT Teams workspace could be able to access the integrated chatbot, allowing them to query company-specific information directly, the report stated. The feature is expected to improve workplace efficiency by offering relevant responses based on stored documents and conversations.

How the AI feature will function The AI will reportedly function by syncing an encrypted copy of files and conversations onto OpenAI’s servers to create a search index. However, it remains unclear how long this data will be stored or who may have access to it.

Beta testing requirements Companies interested in participating in the beta test have been asked to submit 100 documents and Slack channel conversations for evaluation, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The San-Francisco based company has reportedly acknowledged that the information will not be used to train the AI models directly. However, it can be used to generate inputs at certain level.