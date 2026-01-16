OpenAI is taking on Google Translate with new ChatGPT powered translator: how to use, features and more

OpenAI has launched a new AI-powered tool called ChatGPT Translate to take on the might of Google Translate. While ChatGPT already possessed the ability to translate to and from languages, the company has now created a separate web platform which looks an awful lot like Google Translate.

The first thing that one would notice are the two big boxes for pasting the raw text and then the second one for getting the translated version. OpenAI says users can get the text translated to and from across 50+ languages including Spanish, English, Japanese and Arabic.

“Translate text, voice, or images with accuracy that captures meaning, not just words,” the company writes on the website.

How to use ChatGPT Translate? The new tool can be accessed by going to chatgpt.com/translate.

The website currently does not require users to log in in order to begin translation.

Users can simply select the source language of their text and the translated language and ChatGPT will translate it for them.

ChatGPT Translate features: OpenAI says ChatGPT understands the tone, idioms, and context of the text to give a better translation. Moreover, the company has also added an extra twist where users can ask for formal, casual, or regional phrasing to the translation by simply clicking on icons like “Translate this and make it sound more fluent”, “Translate this and make it more business formal”, “Translate this as if you're explaining it to a child” and so on.

The company also says that users can upload menus and signs to get grammar tips or ask follow-up questions using the power of ChatGPT. However, the new website does not currently seem to have the option to receive image inputs. It also does not have any options for uploading PDFs or any other document formats for easy translation, along with the ability to receive real-time voice inputs for translation.

Meanwhile, not only has Google Translate already possessed these features for years, the app has also recently gained many new features thanks to Gemini. Google had recently unveiled a new Live Speech-to-Speech Translation feature in beta which lets the app act as a live translator while connecting to a headphone. The AI not only translates the speech in real time but also keeps the original speaker's tone, emphasis, and rhythm.

The tech giant had also recently confirmed that it was using Gemini in order to improve the contextual accuracy of translation by working on better idioms, slang, and local expressions.