OpenAI launches a dedicated experience for medical questions in ChatGPT: Here's how it works

OpenAI has launched a new feature for ChatGPT called ChatGPT Health, which will act as a dedicated experience for health-related information. The San Francisco-based AI startup says that ChatGPT Health has been developed in collaboration with physicians to allow users to take a more active role in understanding and managing their health and wellness.

“Health is already one of the most common ways people use ChatGPT, with hundreds of millions of people asking health and wellness questions each week,” OpenAI said in a blog post, adding that over 230 million people globally ask its chatbot health and wellness-related questions every week.

“ChatGPT Health builds on this so responses are informed by your health information and context. You can now securely connect medical records and wellness apps—like Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal—so ChatGPT can help you understand recent test results, prepare for appointments with your doctor, get advice on how to approach your diet and workout routine, or understand the trade-offs of different insurance options based on your healthcare patterns,” it added.

OpenAI says users can also connect their health data, such as medical records or wellness apps, in order to ensure that responses from ChatGPT are more grounded in their own health information.

Is ChatGPT Health secure? Given the sensitive nature of the data being shared using ChatGPT Health, OpenAI emphasizes that the new feature is built with “additional, layered protections.” The company went on to note that conversations and files across ChatGPT are encrypted by default, but Health conversations will be “protected and compartmentalised,” and the conversations in this dedicated space will not be used to train the company’s foundational AI models.

The company also says that Health memories are kept separate and never flow back into non-Health chats. Users have full control to view or delete these memories at any time.

How to use ChatGPT Health? Users can sign up for the waitlist to request access to the new feature. After gaining access, users can go to ‘Health’ from the sidebar in ChatGPT. The medical record integrations and some apps are currently only available for users in the US.