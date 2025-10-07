OpenAI launches AgentKit to make building AI agents faster and safer: How it works

OpenAI has launched AgentKit, a new set of tools that makes it much easier for developers and companies to build and manage AI agents. The announcement came on 6 October 2025, after the company celebrated Developers’ Day.

OpenAI launches AgentKit Before AgentKit, creating AI agents was complicated. Developers had to use many different tools, write custom code, and spend weeks on designing the interface. Now, AgentKit brings everything together in one place, letting people design workflows and build chat experiences quickly.

Agent Builder: Visual Workflow Tool A key feature is Agent Builder, a visual tool where developers can drag and drop components to create multi-agent workflows. It allows teams to see how agents work, test them, and make changes easily.

OpenAI also introduced the Connector Registry, which helps companies manage data across multiple apps and workspaces, including Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint. To keep agents safe, OpenAI added Guardrails, a security layer that prevents agents from doing harmful things or sharing sensitive information.

For chat experiences, ChatKit lets developers embed chat-based agents in websites or apps easily. These can be used for customer support, onboarding, research, or knowledge assistants.

AgentKit also improves how agents are tested with new features in Evals. Developers can now automatically grade agents, check full workflows, and even test models from other companies. Big organisations like Carlyle and Box have reported faster development and better accuracy using these tools.

Finally, OpenAI is expanding reinforcement fine-tuning (RFT), which lets developers train models to make better decisions and follow custom rules. This is already available for some models and in beta for GPT‑5.

Availability and future plans ChatKit and Evals are ready for all developers now. Agent Builder and Connector Registry are in beta, and all tools are included under standard API pricing. OpenAI says more features, like a Workflows API and new deployment options, will be coming soon.