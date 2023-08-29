On Monday, OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-oriented iteration of its widely acclaimed artificial intelligence system. This move comes as ChatGPT has faced a decrease in user engagement nine months after its groundbreaking introduction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI's latest offering, ChatGPT Enterprise, will provide business users with an upgraded version of the chatbot, featuring robust security and privacy enhancements, building upon the lessons learned from its previous versions, as detailed in their recent blog post.

"Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data," stated OpenAI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The business edition of ChatGPT shares similarities with Microsoft's Bing Chat Enterprise, a product leveraging OpenAI technology through a significant collaboration.

According to AFP, ChatGPT Enterprise will be driven by GPT-4, OpenAI's most advanced model, similar to ChatGPT Plus, the subscription-based version for individual users. However, business clients will enjoy exclusive benefits, including improved processing speed.

"We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive," the company stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI also mentioned that early adopters of ChatGPT Enterprise include prominent companies such as Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, and PwC.

This launch coincides with ChatGPT's efforts to sustain the initial enthusiasm that led it to become the world's most rapidly downloaded application in the weeks following its debut.

Notably, this record was recently surpassed by Threads, the social media platform competing with Twitter and owned by Meta, which is a subsidiary of Facebook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by analytics firm Similarweb, ChatGPT experienced a nearly 10 percent decline in traffic during both June and July. These decreases in usage could potentially be linked to the summer break for schools, as per Similarweb's analysis.

Similarweb's data also suggests that approximately a quarter of ChatGPT's global user base falls within the 18-24 age group.

(With inputs from AFP) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}