OpenAI launches first global education platform in India in partnership with IndiaAI Mission

OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, has partnered with IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and IT to unveil its first international education platform, OpenAI Academy India. The initiative, launched on Thursday, marks a significant step in expanding access to artificial intelligence (AI) education and tools for diverse learner groups across the country.

As part of the collaboration, OpenAI and IndiaAI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that outlines the shared objectives of fostering AI literacy and innovation. The Academy aims to bolster India’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem by empowering students, developers, educators, civil servants, nonprofit leaders, and small business owners with essential AI skills.

The platform blends online and offline learning and will initially offer courses in English and Hindi, with plans to incorporate additional regional languages in the near future. OpenAI will also integrate its learning modules with the IndiaAI Mission’s FutureSkills platform, alongside contributing educational content to iGOT Karmayogi, a capacity-building platform for government officials.

“This partnership represents a significant stride towards making cutting-edge AI tools and knowledge accessible to all,” said Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. “By opening doors to future-ready skills, we are enabling our startups, researchers, and developers to innovate faster and more effectively.”

To support grassroots innovation, OpenAI has committed to offering up to $100,000 in API credits to 50 startups or fellows approved by the IndiaAI Mission. Additionally, the Academy will organise a series of hackathons across seven Indian states, engaging around 25,000 students. Winners will be offered the opportunity to attend OpenAI’s global Dev Day event.

The Academy will also contribute to one of IndiaAI’s most ambitious goals, training one million teachers in the application of generative AI technologies in education.

Workshops and webinars conducted by OpenAI experts will take place in six major cities, further enriching the hybrid learning experience and community engagement. The programme’s Knowledge Hub will provide free access to video lectures, interactive tutorials, real-world modules, and peer-based learning circles to encourage collaborative learning.

Jason Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer at OpenAI, lauded India’s momentum in the AI sector, stating, “India is emerging as one of the most dynamic hubs for AI innovation. We are thrilled to collaborate with IndiaAI to empower individuals with the skills and confidence to harness AI meaningfully in their daily lives and careers.”