Subscribe

OpenAI launches first global education platform in India in partnership with IndiaAI Mission

OpenAI has partnered with IndiaAI Mission to launch OpenAI Academy India, enhancing AI education accessibility. The initiative will offer online and offline courses in English and Hindi, aiming to empower diverse learner groups and support grassroots innovation with $100,000 in API credits.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated5 Jun 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Advertisement
OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, has partnered with IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and IT to unveil its first international education platform, OpenAI Academy India.
OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, has partnered with IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and IT to unveil its first international education platform, OpenAI Academy India.(REUTERS)

OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, has partnered with IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and IT to unveil its first international education platform, OpenAI Academy India. The initiative, launched on Thursday, marks a significant step in expanding access to artificial intelligence (AI) education and tools for diverse learner groups across the country.

Advertisement

As part of the collaboration, OpenAI and IndiaAI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that outlines the shared objectives of fostering AI literacy and innovation. The Academy aims to bolster India’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem by empowering students, developers, educators, civil servants, nonprofit leaders, and small business owners with essential AI skills.

You may be interested in

79% OFF

Aristocrat Oasis Plus Set of 2 Cabin & Large Size (Check in) Soft Luggage (59 cm & 79 cm) | Spacious Polyester Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock | Dazzling Blue | Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

    ₹3699

    ₹17800

    Get This

    74% OFF

    Aristocrat Polyester Oasis Plus Large Size Soft Check in Spinner Luggage (79 Cm)|Spacious Polyeste Trolley with 4 Wheels and Combination Lock|Dazzling Red|Unisex| 5 Year Warranty

      ₹2833

      ₹11000

      Get This

      55% OFF

      Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN

        ₹44990

        ₹99999

        Get This

        49% OFF

        Havells Aero 150 L Premium Commercial Air Cooler| 22" Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery of 12000 m³/h| 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads| Dust Filter Nets| XXL Ice chamber| Auto fill function

          ₹23999

          ₹84653.98

          Get This

          40% OFF

          Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

            ₹39990

            ₹19995

            Get This

            46% OFF

            Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

              ₹5104

              ₹9499

              Get This

              47% OFF

              TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

                ₹18990

                ₹35990

                Get This

                70% OFF

                KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

                  ₹4299

                  ₹14500

                  Get This

                  47% OFF

                  Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

                    ₹7999

                    ₹14999

                    Get This

                    42% OFF

                    Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

                      ₹43990

                      ₹75850

                      Get This

                      The platform blends online and offline learning and will initially offer courses in English and Hindi, with plans to incorporate additional regional languages in the near future. OpenAI will also integrate its learning modules with the IndiaAI Mission’s FutureSkills platform, alongside contributing educational content to iGOT Karmayogi, a capacity-building platform for government officials.

                      “This partnership represents a significant stride towards making cutting-edge AI tools and knowledge accessible to all,” said Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. “By opening doors to future-ready skills, we are enabling our startups, researchers, and developers to innovate faster and more effectively.”

                      Advertisement

                      To support grassroots innovation, OpenAI has committed to offering up to $100,000 in API credits to 50 startups or fellows approved by the IndiaAI Mission. Additionally, the Academy will organise a series of hackathons across seven Indian states, engaging around 25,000 students. Winners will be offered the opportunity to attend OpenAI’s global Dev Day event.

                      Also Read | India to roll out its first semiconductor chip in 2025, says IT Minister

                      The Academy will also contribute to one of IndiaAI’s most ambitious goals, training one million teachers in the application of generative AI technologies in education.

                      Workshops and webinars conducted by OpenAI experts will take place in six major cities, further enriching the hybrid learning experience and community engagement. The programme’s Knowledge Hub will provide free access to video lectures, interactive tutorials, real-world modules, and peer-based learning circles to encourage collaborative learning.

                      Advertisement

                      Jason Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer at OpenAI, lauded India’s momentum in the AI sector, stating, “India is emerging as one of the most dynamic hubs for AI innovation. We are thrilled to collaborate with IndiaAI to empower individuals with the skills and confidence to harness AI meaningfully in their daily lives and careers.”

                      (With inputs from PTI)

                       
                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsOpenAI launches first global education platform in India in partnership with IndiaAI Mission
                      Read Next Story