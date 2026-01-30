OpenAI launches Prism platform with free access for personal users: How it works

OpenAI has introduced Prism, a new collaboration platform designed to support researchers working together in real time.

OpenAI has introduced Prism, a new collaboration platform designed to support researchers working together in real time. The tool allows multiple users to edit the same document simultaneously, ensuring that changes, comments and suggestions are instantly synchronised through the cloud.

How the Prism works

At the heart of Prism is its live collaboration capability. Researchers can make edits, add annotations and respond to feedback as work progresses, without needing to wait for updated files or email exchanges. All contributors see changes as they happen, helping teams maintain a shared understanding of evolving documents.

Designed for Scalable Projects

OpenAI said Prism has been built to handle projects of any size. Users can create an unlimited number of projects and invite as many collaborators as required. This flexibility is intended to support everything from small academic studies to large, multi-institution research efforts.

Free Access for Personal Users

The company confirmed that Prism is currently available free of charge to users with personal ChatGPT accounts. By offering open access at launch, OpenAI aims to encourage widespread experimentation with collaborative research workflows and gather feedback from a broad user base.

Expansion to Business and Education Plans

OpenAI also revealed plans to extend Prism to ChatGPT Business, Enterprise and Education plans in the future. While no specific timeline has been shared, the move suggests the platform will eventually support professional teams, companies and academic institutions.

Focus on Collaboration Over Complexity

Rather than adding heavy project management features, Prism focuses on making collaboration simple and immediate. OpenAI believes this approach will help researchers spend more time on analysis and writing, and less time managing tools.

With Prism, OpenAI is positioning collaboration as a core part of modern research, signalling a shift towards shared, cloud-based workflows across disciplines. The release reflects demand for seamless digital tools in global research communities.

