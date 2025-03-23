OpenAI and Meta are in discussions for a potential partnership with Reliance Industries over a potential partnership, according to a report by The Information. Reportedly, OpenAI is discussing the possibility of Reliance Jio distributing ChatGPT in India.

Moreover, the Sam Altman led company is also said to be discussing to cut the subscription price of ChatGPT subscription by 75 -85% from the current $20 model.

Reliance wants to host OpenAI models locally: Reliance has reportedly discussed the possibillity of selling OpenAI models to its enterprise users via an application programming interface or API. The Indian conglomerate is also said to be discussing a possibility of hosting and running OpenAI's models locally in order to ensure that the data of Indians can be kept within the country.

The Mukesh Ambani led company has reportedly discussed the possibility of running both OpenAI and Meta models locally via a three-gigawatt data center which it is planning to build in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Reliance's plans for world's largest data center in Jamnagar: According to an earlier Bloomberg report, Reliance is planning to build a 3 gigawatts data center in Jamnagar which would be several times the size of the current largest data centers.

Data Centers are measured in terms of megawatts indicating the total power it can supply to servers, cooling, and infrastructure. Higher MW means greater computing capability, crucial for handling intensive workloads.