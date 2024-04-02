OpenAI now allows using ChatGPT without an account but there's a catch…
OpenAI now allows users to access ChatGPT for free without creating an account. Premium products like GPT-4 Turbo require a subscription. ChatGPT based on GPT 3.5 can be used without an account, but advanced versions need an account and payment.
OpenAI will now allow users to access its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, for free, even without creating an account. Since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, users have had to sign up to the platform in order to use the generative AI chatbot. In addition, OpenAI has also added a subscription requirement for some of its more premium products, such as GPT-4 Turbo or DALL-E 3.