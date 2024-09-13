Mint Explainer: What OpenAI o1 ‘reasoning’ model means for the future of generative AI | Mint

Mint Explainer: What OpenAI o1 ‘reasoning’ model means for the future of GenAI
SummaryOpenAI's new model, o1, aims to enhance reasoning in AI, allowing for thoughtful problem-solving. However, it is four times more expensive than GPT-4o, presenting challenges for enterprises and prompting skepticism about its true capabilities compared to human thinking.
In the early hours of Friday, Sam Altman’s OpenAI unveiled a new foundational artificial intelligence model called OpenAI o1. While this would seem to be business as usual, there’s a twist here: this model can ‘reason’ the way humans do, or at least so it claims.