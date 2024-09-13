“We’ve so far seen scaling of generative AI in terms of model size, but now we’ll see from the inference size," said Kashyap Kompella, AI analyst and founder of tech consultancy RPA2AI Research. “It isn’t always that we need an instant, one-shot response to a search query, which is why this OpenAI o1 model can prove to be important for domain-specific applications. But it won’t be helpful in tracing misinformation or being applied in general-purpose search and internet use cases."