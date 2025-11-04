ChatGPT Go now free for one year: What it offers and how to activate your plan

OpenAI has officially announced that its ChatGPT Go subscription will be available free of charge for one year to all users. The plan, which typically costs ₹399 per month (amounting to ₹4,788 annually), can now be activated without any payment — starting today (4 November).
ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s more affordable subscription tier, designed to give users broader access to GPT-5, the company’s latest and most capable model. It offers several enhanced features, including extended message limits, image generation, file analysis, and advanced data tools, making it an attractive option for both casual users and professionals.
Users subscribing to ChatGPT Go gain access to:
To claim the free subscription, you only need a few essentials:
While the ChatGPT Go plan brings several upgrades over the free version, it also comes with a few restrictions.
The subscription does not include API access, as that remains a separate paid service under OpenAI’s API pricing. Additionally, older AI models such as GPT-4o and GPT-4 Turbo are unavailable, and users won’t have access to third-party connectors or Sora, OpenAI’s video-generation tool — both features reserved for Plus and Pro subscribers.
Moreover, the GPT-5 Thinking mode functions automatically, meaning users can benefit from enhanced reasoning capabilities but cannot manually adjust or extend them.
