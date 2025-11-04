ChatGPT Go now free for one year: What it offers and how to activate your plan

OpenAI has officially announced that its ChatGPT Go subscription will be available free of charge for one year to all users. The plan, which typically costs ₹399 per month (amounting to ₹4,788 annually), can now be activated without any payment — starting today (4 November).

What is ChatGPT Go? ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s more affordable subscription tier, designed to give users broader access to GPT-5, the company’s latest and most capable model. It offers several enhanced features, including extended message limits, image generation, file analysis, and advanced data tools, making it an attractive option for both casual users and professionals.

Key benefits of ChatGPT Go Users subscribing to ChatGPT Go gain access to:

Extended GPT-5 usage: Experience more prompts and longer conversations with OpenAI’s flagship model.

Creative tools: Generate a greater number of images and analyse diverse file formats.

Advanced data analysis: Use Python-based features for data visualisation and exploration.

Personalised memory: Benefit from longer, context-aware conversations that adapt to your needs over time.

Affordable access: Enjoy premium ChatGPT features at a significantly lower cost — now free for a year.

What you’ll need to claim the free ChatGPT To claim the free subscription, you only need a few essentials:

A smartphone or laptop with internet access.

A web browser or the ChatGPT mobile app.

A ChatGPT account, which can be created using a Google login.

How to activate your free ChatGPT Go plan Visit the ChatGPT website or open the mobile app. Log in using your existing credentials. Tap your profile icon and select “Upgrade your plan” (alternatively, go to Settings → Subscription). Choose the ChatGPT Go option. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete activation. Once the process is complete, the ChatGPT Go plan will be added to your account instantly.

Limitations of ChatGPT Go While the ChatGPT Go plan brings several upgrades over the free version, it also comes with a few restrictions.

The subscription does not include API access, as that remains a separate paid service under OpenAI’s API pricing. Additionally, older AI models such as GPT-4o and GPT-4 Turbo are unavailable, and users won’t have access to third-party connectors or Sora, OpenAI’s video-generation tool — both features reserved for Plus and Pro subscribers.