OpenAI pauses new signups for ChatGPT Plus due to overwhelming demand

OpenAI has temporarily paused accepting new users for its paid ChatGPT Plus service due to overwhelming demand, Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman informed about the development on the X platform.

Altman wrote, "We are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit...the surge in usage post dev day has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience". OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ChatGPT is a ‘channel’, aims for ‘magic intelligence in the sky’ Altman told OpenAi users, "You can still sign-up to be notified within the app when subs reopen".

The AI startup said at its conference that roughly 100 million people use its services every week and more than 90% of Fortune 500 businesses are building tools on OpenAI’s platform.

Earlier this month, OpenAI announced a powerful language model - GPT 4 Turbo - at its first developer conference in San Francisco.

The AI company said the GPT-4 Turbo is more powerful and updated than the previous GPT-4 version, which was announced in March this year.

OpenAI will enable ChatGPT users to build customized bots to handle specific tasks, and slashed costs on more powerful models for developers, the artificial intelligence lab said.

Altman launched a beta program for developers to fine-tune GPT-4 models. OpenAI launched its Custom Models program, offering a dedicated group of researchers to train custom GPT-4 for them.

The AI company will launch a GPT Store later this month where people can share their GPTs - OpenAI's version of agents that will allow ChatGPT to book flights and perform other tasks - and earn money based on the number of users.

Launched in November 2022, OpenAI has 100 million weekly active users, according to Altman.

About GPT-4 Turbo:

GPT-4 Turbo also features a larger 128K context window, which the company claims can fit over 300 pages of text in a single prompt.

GPT-4 Turbo comes with a 100K context window.

A larger context window could mean that the large language model understands the question better and offers a more thoughtful answer, as per The Verge report.

GPT-4 Turbo will be cheaper for developers to use, with input tokens being three times cheaper at $0.01 and output tokens being two times cheaper at $0.03 compared to GPT-4.

