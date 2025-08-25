OpenAI posts first job openings for its New Delhi office: Check vacancies, eligibility and how to apply

Last week OpenAI confirmed its plans of opening its first ever office in India and stated that it plans to expand its team in the country. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also confirmed that he will be visiting the country next month, marking his second visit in under a year.

The ChatGPT maker, however, has now finally revealed the positions it will be recruiting for in its India team. There are three open positions so far on the company's career page, all of whom are of the "Account Director" rank in the sales department.

The three positions OpenAI is hiring for are:

Account Director, Digital Natives

Account Director, Strategics

Account Director, Large Enterprise

The description for the Account Director, Large Enterprise role reads, “Our Sales team has a unique mission to help customers understand the deep impact that highly capable AI models can bring to their business and users. This role is a mixture of technical understanding, vision, partnership, and value-driven strategy.”

“You’ll be a key driver of opportunities through the entire sales cycle, from pipeline generation to closure. You’ll work with researchers, engineers, and solution strategists to help customers evolve their industry with AI,” it added.

How to apply for OpenAI vacancies? In order to apply for the open positions, head over to the OpenAI website's career section. You will now see an option for filtering the country; in this category, select India, and you should be able to see the three open positions.

You can click on each of the roles to understand what the company expects and then click on the "Apply Now" option and fill out the necessary details: name, email, phone number, current location, and resume.

OpenAI's focus on India: OpenAI had recently shared that India had become the second-biggest market for ChatGPT worldwide, second only to the United States. The company had also recently launched an India-exclusive ChatGPT Go plan at ₹399, which offers access to its latest GPT-5 model at an extended rate limit. The new plan sits way below the $20/month ChatGPT Plus and $200/month ChatGPT Pro plan.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also come a long way from deriding Indian entrepreneurs to claiming that India can be a global AI leader in a recent statement.