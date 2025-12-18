OpenAI quietly launches ChatGPT App Store: here are the top apps you can use right now

OpenAI has now launched a full-fledged app store for ChatGPT where users can browse and use all available applications so far. The San Francisco-based AI startup has also opened its Apps SDK for developers to help them build “chat-native experiences that bring context and action directly into ChatGPT”.

“Apps extend ChatGPT conversations by bringing in new context and letting users take actions like ordering groceries, turning an outline into a slide deck, or searching for an apartment,” OpenAI explained in a blog post.

Giving advice to developers on what apps they should be working on, the company wrote, “The strongest apps are tightly scoped, intuitive in chat, and deliver clear value by either completing real-world workflows that start in conversation or enabling new, fully AI-native experiences inside ChatGPT.”

The company also confirmed that it is renaming connectors on the platform that help bring data from other websites, like Google Drive, as apps as well.

“The term now includes both apps that feature interactive UI and connectors that help you search and reference your information in ChatGPT. We’re not removing any existing functionality—previously enabled connectors and company knowledge will continue to work as before,” the company explained.

How does the ChatGPT app store work? The ChatGPT App Store, or “app directory” as the company officially calls it, can be accessed either by visiting chatgpt.com/apps or from the tools menu on the ChatGPT app or website. OpenAI says developers can also use deep links on other platforms to send users to their app page in the directory.

Unlike traditional app stores like Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store, the ChatGPT app directory does not take users to a separate interface. Instead, these apps work inside ChatGPT and can be summoned by simply mentioning their name.

OpenAI says it is also working to surface “relevant, helpful apps directly within conversations” using signals like conversational context, app usage patterns, and user preferences. The AI startup is also exploring monetisation options for apps, including digital goods.

Developers will need to submit their apps for review on the OpenAI Developer Platform, and the company says the first set of approved apps will begin rolling out gradually in the new year.

“Apps that meet our quality and safety standards are eligible to be published in the app directory, and apps that resonate with users may be featured more prominently in the directory or recommended by ChatGPT in the future,” the company added.

