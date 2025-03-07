OpenAI reportedly plans to launch three AI chatbots, each tailored for specific domains, with subscription fees from $2,000 to $20,000 monthly. These could focus on income work, software development and research.

San-Fransico-based OpenAI is reportedly geared toward introducing several artificial agents soon. Various reports hint that the tech giant is working to roll out these AI agents on specialised domains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A recent report from The Information hinted that OpenAI is working to launch three different AI chatbots. These AI chatbots are believed to offer specialised knowledge-based information on various domains. Citing sources, the publication suggested that these AI agents will be launched with monthly charges of up to $20,000 (approx ₹17,40,800).

However, the report did not throw light on the launch of the release and availability of the AI agents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, one of these AI agents could be a knowledgeable income worker. This profile often speaks about strategic planning, critical thinking and decision-making capabilities.

It is believed that the AI agents could be purchased with a monthly subscription of $2,000 (approximately ₹1.74 lakh).

Reportedly, the second AI agent, supposed to be under development, will likely be a software developer, which could come at a monthly subscription of $10,000 (approximately ₹8.7 lakh). As per the publication, this specific AI agent will likely be knowledgeable in the domain of coding, fixing bugs and code deployment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The third AI agent is supposed to be a PhD-level researcher, adds the report. It will likely be launched at a monthly subscription of $20,000. Notably, the OpenAI agent is said to incorporate deep analysis and research skills.

It is speculated that these AI agents from OpenAI will be available to enterprises rather than direct consumers. Moreover, the report added that SoftBank, an investor in OpenAI, has planned to invest nearly $3 billion in the development of these AI agents this year.

To recall, OpenAI expanded the availability of its AI agent, Operator, to several new countries, which now includes Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, apart from the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}