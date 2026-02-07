OpenAI reportedly planning AI earbuds ahead of more advanced device

OpenAI’s long-rumoured move into consumer hardware may begin with a pair of smart earbuds, according to a fresh leak that points to an audio-focused wearable rather than a more complex standalone device.

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company is reportedly preparing to introduce its first AI-enabled hardware product later this year, with shipments expected in early 2027. While official details remain scarce, new claims suggest the company’s debut device could be simpler and more accessible than previously thought.

Earbuds could lead OpenAI’s hardware push Information shared by tipster Smart Pikachu indicates that OpenAI’s first product may take the form of AI-powered earbuds, possibly branded “Dime”. The name is said to appear in a recently surfaced patent filing in China that is linked to the company.

According to the leak, OpenAI may choose to release a basic set of earbuds before attempting a more ambitious, fully fledged AI device. This strategy would allow the firm to enter the hardware market with lower costs and fewer technical hurdles.

The earbuds are expected to focus on audio interactions, potentially acting as a hands-free gateway to OpenAI’s models for voice commands, real-time assistance and other intelligent features.

Advanced device reportedly delayed The tipster also claims that a more powerful, phone-like AI device with onboard computing could be delayed. The reason cited is a shortage of high bandwidth memory, or HBM, which has pushed up component prices and increased overall manufacturing costs.

As a result, OpenAI may opt to launch a simpler version in 2026, with a more advanced model arriving later once supply constraints ease and production becomes more economical.

If accurate, the move would mirror a broader industry trend of companies testing new hardware categories with entry level products before scaling up.

Official hints but no firm timeline OpenAI has already confirmed that it is working on its first piece of AI hardware, although it has not detailed the form factor. Chris Lehane, the company’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, recently said the firm plans to release its first device later this year but stopped short of providing a specific launch schedule.

