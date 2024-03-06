OpenAI responds to Elon Musk's lawsuit: ‘Elon wanted us to merge with Tesla or…’
ChatGPT maker OpenAI has now responded to the lawsuit filed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying that the billionaire wanted the AI startup to merge with Tesla or take full control of the company.
OpenAI has now officially responded to a recent lawsuit filed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and claimed that Musk wanted the AI startup to merge with Tesla or seek full control of the company. In a recently filed lawsuit, Musk had claimed that OpenAI compromised from its original mission to build AI systems for public welfare and transformed into a profit maximization entity under Microsoft.