OpenAI rolls out a new feature: ChatGPT can now remember past conversations for more personal responses

OpenAI is making ChatGPT a whole lot more personal. In a fresh update announced on its official X account, the AI company revealed that ChatGPT can now remember details from all your previous chats—making it better at tailoring replies, offering advice, and helping out with anything from writing tasks to learning goals.

Advertisement

How the feature works While memory is not a brand-new concept for ChatGPT, this latest upgrade takes it to the next level. Now, when you start a new conversation, the chatbot can naturally build on what it already knows about you—your preferences, interests, and past interactions—so responses feel more relevant, and less like you are starting from scratch each time.

Advertisement

“As always, you’re in control,” OpenAI emphasised. You can switch memory off entirely or choose not to let ChatGPT reference previous chats. If you have already turned memory off, do not worry—you are automatically opted out of this new feature, too. And if you ever want to see what ChatGPT knows about you or change something, you can just ask it directly.

For those moments when you want a clean slate, there is still the option to use a temporary chat, which does not access or save any personal info.

Memory update rolls out in these countries The upgraded memory tools are rolling out now for all ChatGPT Plus and Pro users—except in the EEA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, where the feature is not available just yet. OpenAI says users on Team, Enterprise, and Education plans will get access over the next few weeks.

Advertisement

In other news, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X to share insights into the making of GPT-4.5 and what’s on the horizon. “A lot of people were interested in how we made GPT-4.5 and what comes next,” he wrote. “We did a podcast with Alex Paino, Dan Selsam, and @atootoon, who were key figures in driving the project. Full episode coming soon, but here are some interesting clips in the meantime.”