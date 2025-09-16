OpenAI rolls out GPT‑5 Codex: New coding abilities, availability, and who can use it

OpenAI has launched GPT-5 Codex, an AI model built for software development. It can write, debug, and review code, working interactively or independently on long tasks. Available across Codex tools, GitHub, cloud, and ChatGPT, it aims to save time, cut errors, and boost developer productivity.

Govind Choudhary
Updated16 Sep 2025, 11:17 AM IST
OpenAI has unveiled GPT‑5 Codex, a new version of its AI designed specifically for software development.
OpenAI has unveiled GPT‑5 Codex, a new version of its AI designed specifically for software development.(REUTERS)

OpenAI has unveiled GPT‑5 Codex, a new version of its AI designed specifically for software development. The model is built to help developers write, debug, and review code more efficiently, working both interactively with humans and independently on complex tasks.

Speaking of the new Codex capabilities, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted on Tuesday, “GPT-5-Codex already ~40% of traffic for codex! should be the majority some time today.”

Smarter and faster at coding

OpenAI claims that GPT‑5 Codex can handle a wide range of programming tasks, from creating projects from scratch to adding features, fixing bugs, and checking other people’s code. It can work on long projects by itself for hours, testing and improving its own code until it works properly. For smaller, simpler tasks, it responds quickly without wasting resources.

Better at spotting problems

The AI has been trained to review code carefully and find critical errors before they cause problems, said OpenAI in its blog post. Tests on popular open-source projects showed that its suggestions are more accurate and useful than before, helping developers focus on the most important issues.

Works across tools and platforms

According to the tech giant, GPT‑5 Codex is available in the Codex command-line tool, the IDE extension, the cloud, GitHub, and even the ChatGPT iOS app. Developers can move between these environments without losing context, making it easier to collaborate and manage projects.

Also Read | Sam Altman's OpenAI restructures team shaping ChatGPT’s personality: Report
Also Read | Sam Altman on iPhone Air launch: ‘Upgrade I have really wanted in a while’

New features in Codex tools

OpenAI has also improved Codex tools. The command-line interface now lets users attach images, track progress with to-do lists, and use web search and other tools. The IDE extension offers a user-friendly interface for faster coding and easier switching between different tasks.

Who can use it

GPT‑5 Codex is included with ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Edu, and Enterprise plans. It is designed for coding tasks and is not meant for general-purpose use.

This release marks a step forward in AI-assisted coding, helping developers save time, reduce errors, and focus on building better software.

Artifical IntelligenceOpenai
Get Latest real-time updates

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsOpenAI rolls out GPT‑5 Codex: New coding abilities, availability, and who can use it
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.