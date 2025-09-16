OpenAI rolls out GPT‑5 Codex: New coding abilities, availability, and who can use it

OpenAI has unveiled GPT‑5 Codex, a new version of its AI designed specifically for software development. The model is built to help developers write, debug, and review code more efficiently, working both interactively with humans and independently on complex tasks.
Speaking of the new Codex capabilities, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted on Tuesday, “GPT-5-Codex already ~40% of traffic for codex! should be the majority some time today.”
OpenAI claims that GPT‑5 Codex can handle a wide range of programming tasks, from creating projects from scratch to adding features, fixing bugs, and checking other people’s code. It can work on long projects by itself for hours, testing and improving its own code until it works properly. For smaller, simpler tasks, it responds quickly without wasting resources.
The AI has been trained to review code carefully and find critical errors before they cause problems, said OpenAI in its blog post. Tests on popular open-source projects showed that its suggestions are more accurate and useful than before, helping developers focus on the most important issues.
According to the tech giant, GPT‑5 Codex is available in the Codex command-line tool, the IDE extension, the cloud, GitHub, and even the ChatGPT iOS app. Developers can move between these environments without losing context, making it easier to collaborate and manage projects.
OpenAI has also improved Codex tools. The command-line interface now lets users attach images, track progress with to-do lists, and use web search and other tools. The IDE extension offers a user-friendly interface for faster coding and easier switching between different tasks.
GPT‑5 Codex is included with ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Edu, and Enterprise plans. It is designed for coding tasks and is not meant for general-purpose use.
This release marks a step forward in AI-assisted coding, helping developers save time, reduce errors, and focus on building better software.